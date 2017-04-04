NEWS

South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nearly three months after a horrific fire that almost claimed the lives of her four young children, a mother is now in custody facing child endangerment charges. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nearly three months after a horrific fire that almost claimed the lives of her four young children, a mother is now in custody facing child endangerment charges.

Police say 27-year-old Chiquita Jordan left her kids, ages two through eight, alone in their South Los Angeles home on January 16.

The small house didn't have electricity, and detectives believe a lit candle set off a raging fire.

All four kids were found together in one room badly burned.

The children were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition. At the time, police didn't think they would make it.

"We initially thought the case involved arson, and that the children weren't going to survive, so we treated it as a homicide," said Moses Castillo, a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Because of that, the LAPD's robbery homicide division took the case. They handed the investigation over to the LAPD's abused child section on March 27th.

Detectives arrested Jordan on Monday. She is now being held on $100,000 bail.

Two of the children are still being treated at Los Angeles County USC medical center. The other two have since been released.

Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. They believe Jordan and the kids took trips to Las Vegas before the fire, and want anyone with more information to come forward.

"We want to be able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together as far as what took place during that timeline," said Castillo.
Related Topics:
newsfirechildrenchildren injurieschild endangermentmother chargedSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building
VIDEO: Postmates delivery guy swipes packages from LA apartment
Motorcyclist injured in Simi Valley stunt may be same who jumped 60 Freeway
Trump says US is 'great friend and ally' to controversial Egyptian President el-Sissi
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Postmates delivery guy swipes packages from LA apartment
Full field of candidates seeking Becerra's LA congressional seat Tuesday
Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building
Motorcyclist injured in Simi Valley stunt may be same who jumped 60 Freeway
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
Study: Giving licenses to undocumented may have reduced hit-runs in CA
North Carolina defeats Gonzaga, wins school's 6th NCAA title
Show More
CA activist's proposal denies undocumented kids access to free education
CA Senate approves sanctuary state bill, sends to Assembly
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
More News
Top Video
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
VIDEO: Postmates delivery guy swipes packages from LA apartment
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
Full field of candidates seeking Becerra's LA congressional seat Tuesday
More Video