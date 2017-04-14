NEWS

Man leaving South LA church service struck by suspect fleeing police

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police caught up with a suspect after he allegedly struck a pedestrian leaving a church service in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect fleeing from police in South Los Angeles crashed into a pedestrian leaving a church service, badly injuring him, police and witnesses said.

The suspect kept going after the crash, fleeing on foot. AIR7HD video showed police tracking him down and surrounding him as he tried to hide under a car. He was arrested at the scene, not far from the crash at 87th Place and Broadway.

The pedestrian, a married man in his 50s and active church member, was part of a procession leaving the Mother of Sorrows Church when the suspect's vehicle came flying down the road and people started jumping out of the way.



One witness said if the street hadn't been partially blocked off for the church service, many more people could have been injured.

"We hear a skid and we hear a police cruiser and we see this guy getting chased with the lights off," said church member Carlos Ramos. "So he hits one of the security cars that we use to block the people, and he swerves and he hits one of our friends from church."

They called 911 and tried to give their friend first aid until help arrived, Ramos said. He was breathing when paramedics arrived, but badly injured. His family was with him in the hospital.

The suspect is expected to face multiple charges.
Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chasehit and runhit and run accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredchurchSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino
Stolen-car suspect flees over rooftops in North Hills
Meet the Maritime Cadre - officers who protect ports of LA, Long Beach
Motorcyclist killed in San Bernardino accident
More News
Top Stories
Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino
Stolen-car suspect flees over rooftops in North Hills
N. Korean official blames Trump for region's 'vicious cycle'
DNA test helps Calif. woman uncover long-lost family secret
Meet the Maritime Cadre - officers who protect ports of LA, Long Beach
Some teachers making big bucks selling lesson plans online
CHP on the lookout for motorists ignoring new distracted-driving law
Show More
Shrimp with pink claw named after Pink Floyd
Irvine school evacuated amid possible hoax
15-year-old girl reported missing in Los Angeles
Michael Buble's son doing well after cancer treatment
LAX tightens airport security after US bomb dropped in Afghanistan
More News
Top Video
Meet the Maritime Cadre - officers who protect ports of LA, Long Beach
Some teachers making big bucks selling lesson plans online
CHP on the lookout for motorists ignoring new distracted-driving law
Irvine school evacuated amid possible hoax
More Video