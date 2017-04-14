A suspect fleeing from police in South Los Angeles crashed into a pedestrian leaving a church service, badly injuring him, police and witnesses said.The suspect kept going after the crash, fleeing on foot. AIR7HD video showed police tracking him down and surrounding him as he tried to hide under a car. He was arrested at the scene, not far from the crash at 87th Place and Broadway.The pedestrian, a married man in his 50s and active church member, was part of a procession leaving the Mother of Sorrows Church when the suspect's vehicle came flying down the road and people started jumping out of the way.One witness said if the street hadn't been partially blocked off for the church service, many more people could have been injured."We hear a skid and we hear a police cruiser and we see this guy getting chased with the lights off," said church member Carlos Ramos. "So he hits one of the security cars that we use to block the people, and he swerves and he hits one of our friends from church."They called 911 and tried to give their friend first aid until help arrived, Ramos said. He was breathing when paramedics arrived, but badly injured. His family was with him in the hospital.The suspect is expected to face multiple charges.