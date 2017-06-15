South LA suspect takes shots at officers

LAPD officers engaged in a shootout with a suspect on the streets of South Los Angeles Thursday night.The incident began around 7 p.m. in the area near the South Park Recreation Center around 49th Street.Officers "were standing in front of a residence in that block speaking with a citizen when shots rang out from inside that residence directed toward officers," said LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery. "The officers returned fire and took positions of cover."Additional resources were called in and the neighborhood was locked down as officers searched the neighborhood for hours.Shots were fired again several hours later.There were no immediate reports of any injuries.