NEWS

South LA suspect takes shots at officers

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect fired shots at officers in South Los Angeles Thursday, June 15, 2017.

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
LAPD officers engaged in a shootout with a suspect on the streets of South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. in the area near the South Park Recreation Center around 49th Street.

Officers "were standing in front of a residence in that block speaking with a citizen when shots rang out from inside that residence directed toward officers," said LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery. "The officers returned fire and took positions of cover."

Additional resources were called in and the neighborhood was locked down as officers searched the neighborhood for hours.

Shots were fired again several hours later.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice-involved shootingshots firedSouth Los AngelesSouth ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Inside the congressional shooting suspect's life in Virginia
Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'
More News
Top Stories
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display at LA City Hall
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
Show More
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial struggles to end impasse
Bee swarm invades Huntington Beach home
VIDEO: Passenger hangs from car on NJ expressway
5 SoCal beaches placed on worst beaches list
More News
Top Video
Armie Hammer plays Lightning's nemesis in 'Cars 3'
Trial begins for man accused of murdering Fox exec in 2012
VIDEO: Passenger hangs from car on NJ expressway
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
More Video