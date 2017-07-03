NEWS

South Pasadena father charged with killing son to plead not guilty

A South Pasadena father charged with killing his 5-year-old son is expected to plead not guilty to a murder charge in court on Monday.

By and ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A South Pasadena father charged with killing his 5-year-old son is expected to plead not guilty to a murder charge at his arraignment on Monday.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is scheduled to appear in court in Alhambra. His attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, has said his client plans to enter a not-guilty plea.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen April 21, leaving Disneyland with his father, grandmother and aunt.

A day later, Andressian Sr.'s estranged wife reported her son missing after the father did not drop the boy off as scheduled. Andressian Sr. was found passed out in his car at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena park and the child was nowhere to be found.

Authorities initially arrested Andressian Sr. in Los Angeles after his son's disappearance, but he was released due to lack of evidence.

After extensive investigation, Andressian Sr. was arrested again in Las Vegas on June 23.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested for the murder of his son and booked at a jail in Las Vegas on June 23, 2017.


That following week, Andressian Sr. appeared in a Nevada courtroom and told the judge he would not be fighting extradition back to California.

He was brought back to the Southland on Friday. That same day, a body believed to belong to his son was discovered near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County after months of frantic searching.

WATCH: Aramazd Andressian Sr. makes court appearance

Aramazd Andressian Sr., who is accused of murdering his 5-year-old son, appeared at an extradition hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.


Lake Cachuma was among the multiple places searched by officials during the course of the investigation. Based on additional leads in the case, homicide detectives returned to the lake on Friday in an effort to locate additional evidence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was then that the body was found.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the remains belong to Andressian Jr. An autopsy was pending by coroner's officials.
WATCH: Coroner's officials discuss the discovery of child's body

L.A. County coroner officials discuss the discovery of Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s body, found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.


Authorities said they believe Andressian Sr. planned his son's murder in an effort to get back at the boy's mother amid a difficult divorce.

Ambrosio said he plans on asking the judge on Monday for a 30-day continuance, saying he only met his client on Saturday and wants more time to prepare for the case. He is also expected to ask for a reduced bail amount as Andressian Sr. is currently being held on $10 million bail in county jail.

If convicted, Andressian Sr. is facing up to 25 years to life in state prison.
