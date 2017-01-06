NEWS

Standoff shuts down 15 Freeway between Baker, Nevada state line

A map shows the location of a standoff near Baker that led to the shutdown of the 15 Freeway in both directions on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (KABC)

BAKER, Calif. (KABC) --
Both directions of the 15 Freeway were shut down between Baker and the Nevada state line early Friday morning due to a standoff, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure, which began shortly after 3 a.m. near the Baker Boulevard exit, was sparked by a chase suspect who stopped on the median and refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

The 15 Freeway is the main route to Las Vegas for Southern California residents.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsstandoffCHProad closurefreewaySan Bernardino CountyBaker
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Showdown at Trump Tower as President-Elect Set to Receive Intel Briefing
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
How Trump and Intel Agencies Differ on 2016 Hacking
Tilikum, a SeaWorld Killer Whale Featured in 'Blackfish,' Has Died
Students Return Home After Snowstorm Traps Them at School
More News
Top Stories
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
Man convicted in 1984 Santa Ana murder pushing for new trial
Prosecutors in Robert Durst trial say witnesses may be in danger
Trump says Mexico will reimburse US for border wall
The cutest presidential couple celebrates 72 years
Rain concerns loom over Anaheim off-road motorcross event
Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Show More
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Suspected Palmdale Grinch arrested in Christmas Eve burglary
Police searching for man in killing of Oxnard woman
2 bodies pulled from helicopter wreckage off coast of San Pedro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos