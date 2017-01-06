BAKER, Calif. (KABC) --Both directions of the 15 Freeway were shut down between Baker and the Nevada state line early Friday morning due to a standoff, the California Highway Patrol said.
The closure, which began shortly after 3 a.m. near the Baker Boulevard exit, was sparked by a chase suspect who stopped on the median and refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.
The 15 Freeway is the main route to Las Vegas for Southern California residents.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.