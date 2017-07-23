#OCSDPIO UPDATE: SWAT made entry after deploying gas. Subject taken into custody. Community is safe. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) July 24, 2017

A SWAT team and Orange County Sheriff's deputies entered a Dana Point home and took an armed man into custody after a day-long standoff and barricade, officials said.The incident on Centre Court began in the morning with a report of someone hearing a gunshot in the area.Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a bullet hole at the condo and a man inside refusing to come out. A woman walked out of the home and talked to the deputies.No injuries were reported, but out of concern for the safety of the neighborhood, nearby homes were asked to evacuate.Deputies obtained a warrant and entered the home shortly after 9 p.m., using gas to help subdue the suspect."SWAT made entry after deploying gas," the Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted. "Subject taken into custody. Community is safe."