NEWS

Startling new details revealed in investigation into South Pasadena boy's disappearance

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who went missing from South Pasadena in April made her first public plea for help finding her son. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sheriff's officials on Wednesday revealed startling new details about the investigation into the April disappearance of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy, whose mother gave a tearful plea for help in finding her son.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing April 22. His father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was found passed out next to his car later that day in Arroyo Park and could not say what happened to the boy.

Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother and detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spoke during a morning news conference.

"There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am. Although I do not know his whereabouts, I do believe that Piqui is alive, missing his family and desperately wants to come home," Ana Estevez said, referring to her son by his nickname. "I am counting the days until I see you again, and I will never stop looking for you."

Among the information disclosed by the law-enforcement agency: the boy's father admitted to taking prescription drugs that had not been prescribed to him, and his BMW's interior and exterior had been doused with gasoline when he was found unconscious.

Investigators added that matches and a gas can were found inside the sedan, and a gasoline-soaked rag was near the gas cap.

"How those items play into what occurred -- he has not been cooperative, so we don't know," sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza said of Aramazd Andressian Sr. After initially being arrested, the father was released because there was not enough evidence to keep him in custody.


On Tuesday, L.A. County supervisors offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and or conviction of the individuals who are concealing the child.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrensearchmissing boychildrenmissing persondivorcerewardSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Missing South Pasadena boy: Authorities to consider $10K reward
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Putin jokes he would release record of Trump's Russian meeting to Congress
Trump administration keeps Iran deal alive, but with new sanctions
Philadelphia police investigate 2nd incident of vandalism of Jewish graves this year
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
More News
Top Stories
Crime sweep targets nearly 2 dozen members of MS-13 gang
Massive fire rips through 4-story home in Pacific Palisades
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Family of slain Inglewood officer fight to keep killer in prison
LA elections: Cedillo keeping his seat, Zimmer losing his
Show More
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Pair of earthquakes rattle the Santa Barbara area
VIDEO: Woman catches bear munching on dog food in garage
Report details infant's death at unlicensed Hemet day care
Letters seek to shame LA neighbors into voting
More News
Top Video
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
Nearly half of C-sections aren't medically necessary, report says
Family of slain Inglewood officer fight to keep killer in prison
LA elections: Cedillo keeping his seat, Zimmer losing his
More Video