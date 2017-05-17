LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Sheriff's officials on Wednesday revealed startling new details about the investigation into the April disappearance of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy, whose mother gave a tearful plea for help in finding her son.
Aramazd Andressian Jr. was reported missing April 22. His father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was found passed out next to his car later that day in Arroyo Park and could not say what happened to the boy.
Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother and detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spoke during a morning news conference.
"There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am. Although I do not know his whereabouts, I do believe that Piqui is alive, missing his family and desperately wants to come home," Ana Estevez said, referring to her son by his nickname. "I am counting the days until I see you again, and I will never stop looking for you."
Among the information disclosed by the law-enforcement agency: the boy's father admitted to taking prescription drugs that had not been prescribed to him, and his BMW's interior and exterior had been doused with gasoline when he was found unconscious.
Investigators added that matches and a gas can were found inside the sedan, and a gasoline-soaked rag was near the gas cap.
"How those items play into what occurred -- he has not been cooperative, so we don't know," sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza said of Aramazd Andressian Sr. After initially being arrested, the father was released because there was not enough evidence to keep him in custody.
On Tuesday, L.A. County supervisors offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and or conviction of the individuals who are concealing the child.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you're urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.