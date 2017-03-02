Police chased two female suspects in a possibly stolen car at speeds over 100 mph over surface streets and freeways in the San Fernando Valley Thursday night.The suspects ditched the vehicle under a freeway overpass while they attempted to flee on foot.One was arrested almost immediately while another ran and hid in a Sun Valley neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter and were scouring the area but had not found her as of late Thursday night.The chase began around 10:20 p.m. when officers with LAPD's Topanga Division ran the plates on a vehicle and determined it may have been stolen.The suspects fled with officers following on surface streets in the Winnetka and Northridge areas at high speeds, then onto the 5 Freeway. At times, AIR7HD's SkyMap7 clocked the vehicle at speeds up to 107 mph.