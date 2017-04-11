NEWS

Stolen car crashes into patio after chase in Fountain Valley, police say; 4 arrested

A car slammed into a home in Fountain Valley at the end of a police chase on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A stolen car slammed into the patio of a Fountain Valley home, and four suspects were arrested after a police chase early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

When Santa Ana officers in the area attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to motor vehicle violations, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The chase, which lasted about two minutes, made its way southbound on Newhope Street before the suspects' car crashed outside a residence in the 16000 block of Sierra Street, according to investigators.

Three of the vehicle's occupants - a male and two females - were arrested immediately, police said, adding that no one was injured in the collision.

A fourth female ran into a nearby yard and remained there for about 50 minutes. She was taken into custody after a K-9 unit was deployed.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Tanisha Marie Estrada of Santa Ana, 21-year-old Leticia Dominguez of Santa Ana, 23-year-old Daniel Enrique Ramirez of Santa Ana and 20-year-old Joshua Rudy Ramirez.

Three firearms were recovered from inside the car, authorities said. A fourth gun was recovered in a neighbor's yard.
Related Topics:
newshigh-speed chasepolice chasecar crashcar into buildingFountain ValleyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Westlake High student's car becomes memorial after plane crash
More News
Top Stories
Details emerge about gunman in San Bernardino school shooting
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
Escapee search temporarily locks down San Gabriel High School
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, some EB lanes remain closed
San Bernardino pastor rallies community after shooting
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
Show More
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Attack survivor finally goes to prom 9 years later
United slammed on Twitter for overbooked flight incident
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Pet of the Week: Miniature pinscher mix named Rosie
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos