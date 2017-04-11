NEWS

Stolen car crashes into patio after chase in Fountain Valley, police say; 4 arrested

A car slammed into a home in Fountain Valley at the end of a police chase on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A stolen car slammed into the patio of a Fountain Valley home and four suspects were arrested after a police chase early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

When Santa Ana officers in the area attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to motor vehicle violations, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The chase, which lasted about two minutes, made its way southbound on Newhope Street before the suspects' car crashed outside a residence in the 16000 block of Sierra Street, according to investigators.

Three of the vehicle's occupants - a male and two females - were arrested immediately, police said, adding that no one was injured in the collision.

A fourth female ran into a nearby yard and remained there for about 50 minutes. She was taken into custody after a K-9 unit was deployed.

Three firearms were recovered from inside the car, authorities said.

The suspects' names were not immediately released.
