Stolen car suspect sought after chase, car crash in Carson

Authorities in Carson are looking for a stolen vehicle suspect who fled the scene of a car crash after a short chase.A Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a home around 6 a.m., the SUV owner said. At one point, the suspect and passenger even drove by the home. The owner followed the car and called the police.Authorities then tried to conduct a traffic stop and that's when the chase started.The suspect sideswiped a car during the pursuit and then crashed into another vehicle. The suspect fled the scene, but the passenger was arrested.Authorities set up a perimeter in the area of Banning Boulevard and Pacific Street to search for the suspect. K-9 units and a helicopter were also used.The investigation was ongoing.