String of overnight burglaries targets businesses in Whittier; 2 suspects sought

A Whittier Police Department vehicle is seen outside one of three businesses targeted by burglars on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A series of apparently related burglaries occurred early Thursday morning at three businesses in Whittier, authorities said, prompting a search for a pair of suspects.

The first of the forced-entry incidents happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a Marie Callender's restaurant in 12400 block of Washington Boulevard, where no cash or property was stolen, according to the Whittier Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., burglars targeted a BevMo in the 15500 block of Washington Boulevard. About $6,000 worth of high-end liquor was taken, investigators said.

A MoneyGram in the 141200 block of Lambert Road was broken into about 2:52 a.m., police said. Nothing was stolen from the money-transfer business.

Surveillance video was obtained from two of the locations, authorities said. It was unclear if that footage would be publicly released.

The suspects are described as two people who were each wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. A Ford 4x4 pickup truck was being sought in the case.
