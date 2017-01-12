NEWS

Massive fire tears through Orange County Fire Authority station in Buena Park
Firefighters worked to extinguish a massive fire that broke out inside an Orange County Fire Authority station in Buena Park on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Thursday morning were battling a stubborn fire that erupted at an Orange County Fire Authority station in Buena Park.

The blaze began about 3:40 a.m. at Station 61 in the 8000 block of Western Avenue, according to the agency. News video showed firefighters dousing massive flames burning inside the single-story structure.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which had not been completely extinguished about two hours after it began.

A truck that was parked inside the building was destroyed, according to the fire authority.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
