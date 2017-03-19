College student killed when struck by a suspected drunk driver has been identified as 19-year-old Cayla Simple https://t.co/dldLwt5fEz pic.twitter.com/NhIZhzR51Y — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 19, 2017

At least one of four young Texas women home from college on Spring Break was killed when the students were struck by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning.The women were driving home in a sedan from McDonald's in the Missouri City area. Police said they pulled out at a traffic signal to turn left onto Highway 6 when an oncoming truck struck their vehicle.The woman killed was identified as a 19-year-old Cayla Simple, according to police. She graduated from Hightower High School in 2016. A second student was transported to nearby hospital with unknown injuries, and authorities did not disclose the conditions of the other two women.Police said Simple was just minutes from home when the deadly crash occurred.