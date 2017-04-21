NEWS

Female student posts threat against Valencia High School via Snapchat

The Valencia High School campus is seen on Friday, April 21, 2017.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A female student posted a threat to Snapchat against Valencia High School, prompting extra security on campus on Friday.

Authorities said the threat was made around 8 p.m. Thursday, though they did not provide details on the specific contents of the Snapchat post.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible. Still, four additional law enforcement officials were on patrol at the campus Friday morning before class began, sheriff's officials said.

School officials said the student who posted the threat has been identified, and detectives are investigating the incident.
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolthreatsnapchatsocial mediasecurityschool safetyschoolstudent safetystudentsValenciaSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
Man who tipped off authorities about missing student describes 'clues'
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
More News
Top Stories
Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Ex-mayor of South El Monte gets 1 year in prison for bribery
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
Bakersfield family cancels funeral after wrong victim ID'd
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Show More
Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter amid investigation
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
What is the Day of Silence?
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos