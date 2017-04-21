A female student posted a threat to Snapchat against Valencia High School, prompting extra security on campus on Friday.Authorities said the threat was made around 8 p.m. Thursday, though they did not provide details on the specific contents of the Snapchat post.Investigators determined the threat was not credible. Still, four additional law enforcement officials were on patrol at the campus Friday morning before class began, sheriff's officials said.School officials said the student who posted the threat has been identified, and detectives are investigating the incident.