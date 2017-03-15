NEWS

Students injured in chemistry class explosion at Glendale school

Fire officials responded to the explosion of a glass beaker in a chemistry class at Toll Middle School in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Five high-school students were injured in a chemistry lab explosion during an after-school class in Glendale, officials said.

A beaker exploded during an experiment, and glass shards injured the students, according to Glendale Unified School District officials.

The class was held at Toll Middle School, but the injured students all attend Hoover High School across the street, according to the district. The STEM class involves both middle-school and high-school students.

Two students were said to have serious cuts, while three had minor scratches, officials said.

The two students with serious cuts were being evaluated at the scene for medical treatment.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
