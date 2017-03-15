Students injured in chemistry class explosion at Glendale school

Five students were injured in a chemistry lab explosion during an after-school class at Hoover High School in Glendale, officials said.A glass beaker exploded during an experiment, and glass shards injured the students, according to Glendale Unified School District officials.Two students were said to have serious cuts, while three had minor scratches, officials said.The students in the after-school class were from Hoover as well as Toll Middle School.Glendale police said the explosion was reported at Hoover High School in the 700 block of Glenwood Road.Authorities said it was unknown if there were any injuries at this time.