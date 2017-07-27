A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff and barricade inside a motel room in Hollywood that lasted nearly four hours and shut down traffic on Hollywood Boulevard.Los Angeles police put out a shots fired call and requested assistance around 11 a.m.The situation was unfolding at a Motel 6 in the 1700 block of Whitley Avenue.The suspect was said to be inside a motel room and refusing to come out. The second floor of the building was evacuated.Hollywood Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Wilcox and Cherokee avenues as SWAT teams responded.It was not known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.Shortly after 3 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department reported the suspect was taken into custody. Officers began allowing some pedestrian movement on the sidewalks on Hollywood Boulevard farther from the scene, but the area directly surrounding the motel remained closed.