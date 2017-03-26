POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities arrested a suspect Sunday connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home.
The suspect, identified as Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested in an unincorporated part of Pomona, according to authorities. The details of what led police to the suspect were not released.
He is being held at Pomona City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. Houl is expected in court on Tuesday.
Jonah Hwang, who was adopted three years ago from Taiwan, was killed when a suspect opened fire on a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20. He was inside with his family who were all having dinner with the homeowners.
The home had been a target of a drive-by shooting before Hwang's death and one right after. It was unclear why the house was targeted, but police were investigating if those shootings were connected to Hwang's murder.
Authorities said they would release more details about the investigation and arrest during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday.