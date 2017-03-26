NEWS

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy

Jonah Hwang, 8, is shown in an undated photo alongside his brother. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities arrested a suspect Sunday connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home.

The suspect, identified as Sengchan Houl, 35, was arrested in an unincorporated part of Pomona, according to authorities. The details of what led police to the suspect were not released.

He is being held at Pomona City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. Houl is expected in court on Tuesday.

Jonah Hwang, who was adopted three years ago from Taiwan, was killed when a suspect opened fire on a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20. He was inside with his family who were all having dinner with the homeowners.

The home had been a target of a drive-by shooting before Hwang's death and one right after. It was unclear why the house was targeted, but police were investigating if those shootings were connected to Hwang's murder.

Authorities said they would release more details about the investigation and arrest during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday.
Related Topics:
newschild shotchild killeddrive by shootingarrestPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3rd shooting reported at home where boy was killed in Pomona
Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by
8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted 3 years ago
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
NEWS
Cincinnati nightclub shooting that killed 1, injured 15 started as a dispute: police
Trump shifts blame to conservatives on failure of health care bill
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
LAPD cracks down on 5 South LA intersections
More News
Top Stories
3 injured, 2 critically, in wrong-way crash on 215 in Riverside
Cincinnati nightclub shooting that killed 1, injured 15 started as a dispute: police
Fresno woman fulfills dying father's dream to see her graduate
There's more to that United leggings story
Thousands take to streets for 20th edition of CicLAvia
Parker Center to be demolished to make way for office tower
Misty Copeland promotes healthy body image in new book
Show More
LAPD cracks down on 5 South LA intersections
Newly proposed emojis include beards, bacon, breastfeeding
Nissan seeks larger share of full-size pickup truck market
Berkeley killing renews debate over gender pronouns
Vigil honors college football player killed in South LA crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos