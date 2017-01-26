NEWS

Suspected gunman arrested in killing of clerk during robbery at Los Feliz gas station

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is seen outside a gas station in Los Feliz where an employee was fatally shot on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a clerk during the robbery last week of a gas station in Los Feliz, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Kayshon Moody, 25, was being held without bail after his arrest Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Charged with one count each of murder and second-degree robbery, Moody appeared in court Tuesday and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 21. The Los Angeles resident is also facing another second-degree robbery charge stemming from a separate incident on the day of the shooting.

Moody allegedly made a purchase at a Chevron station in the 2100 block of Vermont Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 17. According to police, he remained in the convenience store as another customer entered, bought something and departed. The gunman then approached the cash register again.

"He appeared to be making another transaction," LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said last week, "although before that began, he pulled out a handgun and gave some orders to the cashier."

The 34-year-old victim, M.D. Mizu Rahman, "appeared to be cooperating, although at that time the suspect fired multiple shots at the cashier," Aguilar said.

According to investigators, the assailant then reached over the counter, took the cash drawer out of the register and fled in a car.

Despite being shot, Rahman was able to call 911. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends and regular customers of the gas station said Rahman was a graduate student from Bangladesh who was working his way through school and sending money home to his family.

Prosecutors have not announced whether they will seek the death penalty against Moody.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyshootingman killedman shotlapdsearchLos FelizLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
NEWS
VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf arrested during protest outside museum in New York
Hiker seriously injured in reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy
Doomsday Clock ticks 30 seconds closer to midnight
Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting With Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit
What's at Stake When President Trump Meets With UK Prime Minister
More News
Top Stories
Mexican president says he will not attend scheduled meeting with Trump
Hiker seriously injured in reported avalanche on Mt. Baldy
President Trump wants tax to pay for border wall
UC regents approve tuition increase
California out of 'exceptional drought' category after recent storms
VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf arrested during protest outside museum in New York
Doomsday Clock ticks 30 seconds closer to midnight
Show More
Whisky a Go Go sign from legendary WeHo rock club sold for $48K
2 Santa Ana dispensaries raided by police
Double shooting in Artesia leaves 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized
Activists protest Trump after executive orders on immigration
Porter Ranch residents say they smell gas, getting sick again
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos