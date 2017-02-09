UPDATE: Extensive search still underway with helo, K9, and officers on the ground searching tunnels under the riverbed and freeway pic.twitter.com/OMgGo8WGOF — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 9, 2017

Authorities on Thursday afternoon suspended a search for an "armed and dangerous" man who allegedly rammed a stolen minivan into an Anaheim Police Department vehicle during a chase.The pursuit began about 1:20 p.m. outside a Best Western motel in the 5700 block of La Palma Avenue, said police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.The suspect slammed a 2005 Chrysler into a marked patrol vehicle and then fled on foot into the Santa Ana riverbed, near the 91 Freeway, according to the sergeant. Five other occupants of the reportedly stolen car - four females and one male - were detained.A massive search effort ensued, assisted by K-9 units and a police helicopter, but the at-large suspect had not been found by 4 p.m. He is described as being in his 20s, with a thin build. His red T-shirt was wet from crossing the riverbed, authorities said.Anyone with information about the wanted man's whereabouts is asked to call 911.