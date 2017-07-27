Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call

A suspect was barricaded inside a motel room in Hollywood, prompting a SWAT response and evacuation on Thursday.Los Angeles police put out a shots fired call and requested assistance around 11 a.m.The situation was unfolding at a Motel 6 in the 1700 block of Whitley Avenue.The suspect was said to be inside a motel room and refusing to come out. The second floor of the building was evacuated.It was not known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.