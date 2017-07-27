NEWS

Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call

A suspect was barricaded inside a motel room in Hollywood, prompting a SWAT response and evacuation on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police put out a shots fired call and requested assistance around 11 a.m.

The situation was unfolding at a Motel 6 in the 1700 block of Whitley Avenue.

The suspect was said to be inside a motel room and refusing to come out. The second floor of the building was evacuated.

It was not known if the suspect was armed. No injuries were reported.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
