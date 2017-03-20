NEWS

Suspect beating woman shot, killed by Riverside deputies

By ABC7.com staff
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A man beating a woman was shot and killed by Riverside County sheriff's deputies near Desert Hot Springs, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Palm Desert Station deputies responded to reports of an assault at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated desert area near Dillon and Johnson roads, a press release stated.

"A deputy responded to the scene and located a male suspect who was physically beating a woman," the press release stated. "The deputy approached the suspect and noticed he was armed with a knife."

The deputy ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he continued beating the woman, officials said. The suspect then threatened to stab the victim and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, where he died from his wounds. His identity was not yet released.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to sheriff's officials. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether the suspect and the woman knew each other.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Riverside County's Central Homicide Unit.
Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootingman shotshootingbeatingman killedassaultDesert Hot SpringsRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Here are the 10 richest people in the world
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
White House digs in on Trump wiretapping claims despite Comey testimony
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
More News
Top Stories
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
New, long-awaited express toll lanes open up on 91 Fwy in Corona
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Show More
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos