Suspect beating woman shot, killed by Riverside deputies

A man beating a woman was shot and killed by Riverside County sheriff's deputies near Desert Hot Springs, sheriff's officials said Monday.Palm Desert Station deputies responded to reports of an assault at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated desert area near Dillon and Johnson roads, a press release stated."A deputy responded to the scene and located a male suspect who was physically beating a woman," the press release stated. "The deputy approached the suspect and noticed he was armed with a knife."The deputy ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he continued beating the woman, officials said. The suspect then threatened to stab the victim and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, where he died from his wounds. His identity was not yet released.The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to sheriff's officials. No deputies were injured during the incident.Authorities did not immediately disclose whether the suspect and the woman knew each other.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Riverside County's Central Homicide Unit.