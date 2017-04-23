NEWS

Orange County high-speed chase ends in crash; suspect arrested

A stolen car gets front-end damage after a suspect leads police on a high-speed chase in Orange County on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A high-speed chase suspect is facing multiple charges after a wild pursuit through Orange County ended in a crash early Sunday.

Garden Grove officers began following the car just before 1 a.m., after they realized it was a stolen vehicle, according to Sgt. Tannon Brown from the California Highway Patrol.

The driver led them through streets in several cities in Orange County before getting on the 5 Freeway, where the CHP took over the chase.

The fleeing driver reached speeds of over 100 mph until he lost control and crashed into a wall on the northbound 5 transition to the westbound 91 Freeway, Brown said.

There were no injuries and no one else involved in the crash.

The driver, who was not identified, faced charges of felony evading, fleeing recklessly and possession of a stolen vehicle.
