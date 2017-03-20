Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City

03/1/20/17 at approx. 7:15 a.m. - Shots fired at @TEMLASD Station, 8800 blk of Las Tunas Dr. #TempleCity, No deps injured. Pls Stay AWAY! — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 20, 2017

TEMPLE CITY UPDATE: Las Tunas Dr closed between Rosemead Blvd/Muscatel Ave after man opens fire at LASD station https://t.co/yueskSVc4d pic.twitter.com/HMIo4mFRzG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 20, 2017

A man is dead after he opened fire at the Temple City Sheriff's Station early Monday morning, according to authorities.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect, only identified as a man in his 40s, had entered the sheriff's station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive to register as a sex offender before he later opened fire in the parking lot at about 7:15 a.m.Authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and deputies.The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Special Weapons Team responded with armored vehicles and officers in tactical gear.Officers were seen surrounding a dark SUV at the station's parking lot and a flashbang was deployed.Authorities later confirmed the suspect inside the SUV was dead. According to officials, the suspect appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Officials said no deputies were injured during the gunfire."This is another assault on deputies and we see these all too frequently now," Sheriff Jim McDonnell said. "Certainly a cause for concern for everyone in our communities.""Our officers are out there putting themselves between harm and the public that we serve," McDonnell continued. "We're very, very fortunate and we're very, very thankful that no deputies were injured or killed this morning because this could've been a very different day."A shotgun was recovered from the suspect's vehicle and deputies said they believed there was also a handgun inside as well.Las Tunas Drive was closed between Rosemead Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue as the investigation continued.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.