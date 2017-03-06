Suspect detained as Anaheim SWAT team surrounds home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --SWAT members with the Anaheim Police Department surrounded a home as a suspect was detained Monday afternoon.
Anaheim police said a search warrant was being served at a home near Water and Clementine streets in connection with a criminal investigation.
While investigators searched the home for evidence, they said a suspect was detained at a different location.
Traffic was closed in the 500 block of Clementine Street and some residents sheltered in place as police worked to secure the scene.
No other details were immediately available.