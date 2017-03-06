Suspect detained as Anaheim SWAT team surrounds home

SWAT members with the Anaheim Police Department surrounded a home as a suspect was detained Monday afternoon.Anaheim police said a search warrant was being served at a home near Water and Clementine streets in connection with a criminal investigation.While investigators searched the home for evidence, they said a suspect was detained at a different location.Traffic was closed in the 500 block of Clementine Street and some residents sheltered in place as police worked to secure the scene.No other details were immediately available.