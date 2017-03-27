A search continued on Monday for a narcotics suspect who slipped out of a pair of handcuffs and escaped from police custody in Victorville, authorities said.Charles Brown, 31, had been arrested about 4:10 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of transportation of narcotics, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. He was then driven to the Victorville Police Department to be interviewed by deputies.According to the news release, Brown was in the back seat of a marked patrol unit when he "was able to slip one hand out of his handcuffs and exit the patrol car."After the suspect fled on foot, a search was launched deputies, a sheriff's aircraft unit and a K-9 unit, to no avail.Brown, an Adelanto resident, is described as black, 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the letter B on the bridge of his nose.He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and black Nike Air Force One shoes.Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001.