NEWS

Suspect escapes from handcuffs, patrol unit outside Victorville police station

Charles Brown, 31, is seen in a photo released by authorities after the arrestee escaped from police custody in Victorville on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A search continued on Monday for a narcotics suspect who slipped out of a pair of handcuffs and escaped from police custody in Victorville, authorities said.

Charles Brown, 31, had been arrested about 4:10 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of transportation of narcotics, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. He was then driven to the Victorville Police Department to be interviewed by deputies.

According to the news release, Brown was in the back seat of a marked patrol unit when he "was able to slip one hand out of his handcuffs and exit the patrol car."

After the suspect fled on foot, a search was launched deputies, a sheriff's aircraft unit and a K-9 unit, to no avail.

Brown, an Adelanto resident, is described as black, 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the letter B on the bridge of his nose.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and black Nike Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001.
Related Topics:
newssearcharrestescaped prisonersan bernardino county sheriff's departmentVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
Severe storms bring golf-ball-size hail to Texas
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
Trump son-in-law's power expanding with latest White House assignment
More News
Top Stories
NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
Couple arrested in hit-and-run that killed father of 5 in OC
VIDEO: Runners help woman finish half-marathon in Pa.
Parolee stabs girlfriend to death in San Bernardino, police say
A 90-year-old has knitted 2,000 hats for newborns
Woman pleads guilty to groping female passenger on flight
Show More
Santa Ana teen shot in suspected gang-related shooting
1 dead, multiple injuries in 4-alarm fire in Oakland
Thieves steal coin worth $4.5M in heist at German museum
Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' statue can stay through Feb. 2018
Granada Hills high school wins CA academic decathlon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos