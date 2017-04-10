NEWS

Suspect at large after stolen car chase ends in crash in Pasadena

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police scoured a Pasadena neighborhood for one of two suspects who evaded officers in a stolen car before crashing early Monday morning. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police scoured a Pasadena neighborhood for one of two suspects who evaded officers in a stolen car before crashing early Monday morning.

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of the suspects, who crashed the stolen vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Mira Vista Terrace in Pasadena, officials said.

Two suspects were in the car. One was taken into custody, but the second suspect took off running, police said.

Officers searched the neighborhood and went door-to-door in some areas to look for the outstanding suspect.

The details behind the initial car theft were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
newsstolen carpolice chasesearchcar crashlapdPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Neil Gorsuch could affect the Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th Supreme Court justice
Despite Trump promise, Tillerson didn't discuss border wall payment with Mexico
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
More News
Top Stories
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
VIDEO: Man's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United flight
Covina suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground
San Francisco police investigate badge in Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot
Show More
Westlake High student's car becomes memorial after plane crash
Happy National Siblings Day!
California inmates perform Shakespeare in prison
Man becomes pilot after a childhood Make-A-Wish day
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in Beverly Hills car crash
More News
Top Video
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
VIDEO: Man's lip busted while dragged off overbooked United flight
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot
More Video