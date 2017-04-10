Police scoured a Pasadena neighborhood for one of two suspects who evaded officers in a stolen car before crashing early Monday morning.Los Angeles police were in pursuit of the suspects, who crashed the stolen vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Mira Vista Terrace in Pasadena, officials said.Two suspects were in the car. One was taken into custody, but the second suspect took off running, police said.Officers searched the neighborhood and went door-to-door in some areas to look for the outstanding suspect.The details behind the initial car theft were not immediately available.