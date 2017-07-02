NEWS

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Laguna Beach

A suspect was arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Laguna Beach on Sunday, July 2, 2017, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH (KABC) --
A stolen-vehicle suspect was arrested following an officer-involved shooting and a brief chase in Laguna Beach on Sunday, police said.

The incident began around 4:15 p.m. when officers came upon a car that had been reported stolen on Saturday from the Palm Springs area.

Officers located the vehicle on Coast Highway near Thalia Street and began following it.

The vehicle turned into a dead end at the beach and then turned around, police said.

Officers tried to block the vehicle, but it drove between two patrol cars. An officer fired to try to stop the suspect, hitting the vehicle, but the suspect kept driving, police said.

The suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle on Cuprien Wway and started running through backyards. Police set up a perimeter and a helicopter helped scout the area.

Officers finally detained the suspect at gunpoint on Glomstad Lane.

No injuries were reported.
