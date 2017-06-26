NEWS

Suspect in custody after Pico Rivera deputy-involved shooting

A deputy-involved shooting was reported in Pico Rivera Monday, June 26, 2017.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was taken into custody following a deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera Monday.

Authorities responded to the area of Rosemead Boulevard and Mines Avenue at 8:34 a.m. According to the sheriff's department, the suspect was not struck by gunfire, but deputies did sustain minor injuries.

Sheriff's vehicles and a pickup truck were seen on a baseball field. No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will update this story as we get more details.
