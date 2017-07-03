NEWS

Suspect in custody after armed standoff with LAPD SWAT team in Little Tokyo

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is seen in Little Tokyo after an armed man barricaded himself inside a building on Monday, July 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An armed man was taken into custody in Little Tokyo on Monday afternoon, hours after he barricaded himself in a building and prompted a SWAT team response, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Second Street, where the man was holed up on the fourth floor with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nearby businesses were evacuated, and the LAPD urged the public to avoid the area of Second and Alameda streets.

About four hours later, the standoff ended without incident and the suspect was apprehended, police said. He was not immediately identified.

No other information was available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded manswatlapdlos angeles police departmentLittle TokyoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains
WH says Trump didn't obtain CNN wrestling video from Reddit
Man in custody after rescue operation in Hawthorne
About ABC7 Los Angeles
More News
Top Stories
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
SoCal kids sworn in as citizens in time for July 4
Keep safety in mind when celebrating July Fourth
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in Pasadena
Man in custody after rescue operation in Hawthorne
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
Show More
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigrant remains
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Body of OC rapper, swept away by Kern River, found
10 hurt after taxi hits pedestrians near Boston airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos