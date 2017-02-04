NEWS

Suspect in custody in murder of NY jogger Karina Vetrano, police say

Karina Vetrano, 30, of Queens, left her home for a jog around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Her body later was found by her father in a Howard Beach park near her home. (via Instagram)

HOWARD BEACH, Queens --
Police said they have a suspect in custody in the murder of Howard Beach, New York jogger Karina Vetrano.

Vetrano's parents spoke out Thursday, trying to renew momentum in the case on the six-month anniversary of the murder.

No other information has been released at this time.

Karina Vetrano left her home for a jog around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2016. When she failed to return, family members reported her missing and started searching for her.

Vetrano's body was found around 9 p.m. by her father about 14 blocks from her home, in the marshes of Spring Creek Park, off 161st Avenue and 78th Street. She was about 15 feet off the trail.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and ruled Vetrano's death a homicide, saying she was strangled.
