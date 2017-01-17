  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Suspect in Lake Elsinore chase, shooting had past police issues
EMBED </>More News Videos

New details are emerging about a man shot and killed by police in Lake Elsinore after a chase last week. (KABC)

By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
New details are emerging about a man shot and killed by police in Lake Elsinore after a chase last week.

Eyewitness News has learned the suspect's name is Hafez Abousamra.

Officials say he shot at a CHP officer who tried to stop him for DUI. He also allegedly shot at other officers and helicopters with an assault rifle during the ensuing pursuit on the 15 Freeway. Deputies eventually shot and killed him.

Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, say he lived in a Tustin apartment with his wife and two young children. They say the family had problems with police before.

Deputies, SWAT and the FBI have served search warrants at the suspect's home and at a liquor store in Orange where he worked. Officials have not said why the FBI is involved.

Neighbors say he worked long hours at the liquor store and told them he had served in the military. They say police had been to the home before and he at one point felt he was being racially profiled.

Tustin police confirmed they've been to the home multiple times, including once to serve Abousamra with a restraining order from another family member.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice-involved shootinghigh-speed chasepolice chaseDUILake ElsinoreRiverside CountyOrangeOrange CountyTustin
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
Heavy Hitters Fund Trump's Grand Production
Riverside 5th-grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students
Thieves steal OC dirt bikes, lead police on chase in U-Haul
More News
Top Stories
Massive protest in LA planned for Trump's inauguration day
Protester sets himself on fire outside Trump hotel in Washington
Woman who accused Trump of sexual harassment sues for defamation
Worker rescued in DTLA after 20-foot fall into cement tank
Southern Californians prep for 3 rounds of heavy rain storms
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
Husky stolen from Los Feliz family off the street
Show More
Companies refuse to help Chargers move from San Diego to LA
Rain moves into SoCal weather forecast on Wednesday
Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
More News
Top Video
Woman who accused Trump of sexual harassment sues for defamation
Southern Californians prep for 3 rounds of heavy rain storms
Riverside 5th-grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
More Video