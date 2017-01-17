Suspect in Lake Elsinore chase, shooting had past police issues

New details are emerging about a man shot and killed by police in Lake Elsinore after a chase last week.Eyewitness News has learned the suspect's name is Hafez Abousamra.Officials say he shot at a CHP officer who tried to stop him for DUI. He also allegedly shot at other officers and helicopters with an assault rifle during the ensuing pursuit on the 15 Freeway. Deputies eventually shot and killed him.Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, say he lived in a Tustin apartment with his wife and two young children. They say the family had problems with police before.Deputies, SWAT and the FBI have served search warrants at the suspect's home and at a liquor store in Orange where he worked. Officials have not said why the FBI is involved.Neighbors say he worked long hours at the liquor store and told them he had served in the military. They say police had been to the home before and he at one point felt he was being racially profiled.Tustin police confirmed they've been to the home multiple times, including once to serve Abousamra with a restraining order from another family member.