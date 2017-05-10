NEWS

Suspect in Maserati shoots 80-year-old man in chest in South Los Angeles

Authorities cordoned off an intersection as they investigate a shooting that left an elderly man injured in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects who opened fire on an elderly man, striking him in the chest in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The suspect or suspects fled in a white Maserati with tinted windows around 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of 2nd Avenue. Authorities said the windows were tinted, which made it difficult for the victim to get a suspect description.

Authorities said the suspects opened fire on the 80-year-old victim as he sat in the parking lot of a park. At least 18 shots were fired.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and into surgery. He is expected to survive, according to the LAPD.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newselderlyshootingdrive by shootingman shotlapdluxury vehiclesSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
