Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects who opened fire on an elderly man, striking him in the chest in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.The suspect or suspects fled in a white Maserati with tinted windows around 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of 2nd Avenue. Authorities said the windows were tinted, which made it difficult for the victim to get a suspect description.Authorities said the suspects opened fire on the 80-year-old victim as he sat in the parking lot of a park. At least 18 shots were fired.The victim was rushed to a hospital and into surgery. He is expected to survive, according to the LAPD.It was unclear if the shooting was gang related.The investigation was ongoing.