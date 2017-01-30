Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The man accused of killing a former reality show contestant is set to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge.
The felony complaint includes a special allegation, accusing Jackie Jerome Rogers of using a hammer to kill Lisa Marie Naegle in December 2016.
Prosecutors allege Rogers beat Naegle to death after they left a party together, and then buried her body in the back yard of his Lennox home.
Rogers, who was one of Naegle's nursing students, was being held on $2 million bail. If convicted, he faces 26 years to life in prison.