Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned

Undated photos of Lisa Marie Naegle (left), who was murdered allegedly by one of her nursing students Jackie Jerome Rogers (right).

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man accused of killing a former reality show contestant is set to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge.

The felony complaint includes a special allegation, accusing Jackie Jerome Rogers of using a hammer to kill Lisa Marie Naegle in December 2016.

Prosecutors allege Rogers beat Naegle to death after they left a party together, and then buried her body in the back yard of his Lennox home.

Rogers, who was one of Naegle's nursing students, was being held on $2 million bail. If convicted, he faces 26 years to life in prison.
