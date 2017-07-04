NEWS

Suspect injured in La Habra officer-involved shooting

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center parking lot in La Habra on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif.
A suspect was injured after being shot by police at a shopping center in La Habra on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. in what appeared to be the parking lot of the shopping area at the corner of Idaho Street and Imperial Highway, according to La Habra police.

The incident began when police responded to a call of a welfare check of a "suspicious" person. It was not immediately clear what led police to open fire.

Authorities said only one round was shot, striking the suspect. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately released.
