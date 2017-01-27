NEWS

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra

Police were investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was wounded by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra Friday night, officials said.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Main Street.

Witnesses captured video of multiple shots being fired and officers running across the street.


Authorities said one suspect was struck, but did not release the suspect's condition.

No officers were injured, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was assisting the Alhambra Police Department in its investigation.

No further details were immediately made available from authorities.
