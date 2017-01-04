Suspect killed after shooting 2 in Pomona, police say

One person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pomona, police said.The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue around 7 p.m.Police say the suspect had already shot and wounded two people in two separate residences in a Pomona apartment building.Neighbors say the suspect may have been angry at his landlord after being evicted, but police have not confirmed that.They are still working to determine the relationship between the suspect and the two people he shot. The suspect's identity has not been released. His handgun was recovered at the scene.Police say three Pomona officers fired at the suspect.The man and woman who were shot by the suspect are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.