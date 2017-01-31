NEWS

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after Hollywood stabbing rampage

A suspect was shot and killed by police after a stabbing rampage in Hollywood. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect was shot and killed by police after officials said he went on a stabbing rampage on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Authorities swarmed Sunset Boulevard near Ivar Avenue at about 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Officials said a suspect stabbed someone near a liquor store at Sunset Boulevard and Cold Place before walking to a Jack in the Box near Ivar Avenue.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw the suspect randomly swinging a knife at people inside the Jack in the Box.

Police shot and killed the suspect inside the Jack in the Box, according to officials.

"Upon arrival of officers, they entered the Jack in the Box where they confronted a suspect and it was at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred," Sgt. Barry Montgomery with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

In all, authorities confirmed three people were stabbed and rushed to the hospital. Two were listed in critical condition while the third victim was listed in serious condition.

Video posted to social media captured a graphic scene, and witnesses said they were trying to help the victims during the chaos.

"As I was calling 911, cops were just swarming and coming out of nowhere," witness Rabisia Cook-Roberts said. "I just made sure that guy who got stabbed was OK."

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the suspect appeared to be mentally unstable.
