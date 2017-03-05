NEWS

Suspect evades deputies, dies in Cabazon deputy-involved shooting

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) --
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man after he failed to obey commands and continued trying to evade authorities in Cabazon.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a "suspicious man" near a business in the 48600 block of Seminole Road.

When authorities arrived, they tried to make contact with the man, but he fled east down Seminole Road, ran across Interstate 10 and onto Malki Road. A perimeter was set up to search for the man, who was eventually found near Johnson Lane.

The suspect continued trying to evade deputies and would not comply with commands. At some point, deputies tried taking the man into custody and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was shot, taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. Authorities said the deputy's identity would not be released at this time.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the department's central homicide unit investigator Dickey at (951) 955-2777 or investigator Hensley at (951) 922-7100.
