Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra Friday night, officials said.Authorities said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Main Street.Witnesses captured video of multiple shots being fired and officers running across the street.Police said the parents of a man reported that their son may be armed with a firearm.As officers responded to the scene they heard shots being fired in the area.Police said they located a man armed with a gun and he began shooting at them. That's when officers said they returned fire, killing the suspect.According to officials, a shotgun and handgun were recovered from the scene.No officers were injured during the shootout, according to authorities.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was assisting the Alhambra Police Department in its investigation.