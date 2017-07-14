NEWS

Reckless driving suspect leads CHP on high-speed chase through LA County

A suspect reaches speeds as high as 95 mph while leading authorities on a chase through Los Angeles County on Friday, July 14, 2017. (KABC)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A reckless driving suspect in an SUV led authorities on a high-speed chase over freeways in Los Angeles County Friday night.

The chase originated out of Whittier near the 605 and 60 freeways over a traffic violation, according to authorities. The California Highway Patrol took over once the chase got onto the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area.

The suspect traveled through the La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge areas, reaching speeds as high as 100 mph.

The suspect eventually got on the 5 Freeway, heading through the Santa Clarita area.

The chase continued through the valley as traffic became less frequent and the area more remote.
