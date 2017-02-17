Authorities shut down the Carmenita Road offramp in Cerritos after trying to serve a search warrant on a suspect who opened fire early Friday morning.Long Beach police attempted to serve a warrant at a home near Alexander Avenue and Darvalle Street, just off the westbound 91 Freeway.SWAT officers tried to enter the home when someone opened fire, authorities said. Officers did not return fire and no one was hit. Several homes in area were evacuated as a precaution.It was unclear if the suspect was taken into custody or remained on the loose.No further information was released.