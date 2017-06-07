NEWS

Suspect possibly armed with AK-47 apprehended after police chase through LA County

A suspect who was possibly armed with an AK-47 assault rifle was apprehended Wednesday morning after a prolonged chase that originated in South Gate. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) --
A suspect who was possibly armed with an AK-47 assault rifle was apprehended Wednesday morning after a prolonged chase that originated in South Gate, authorities said.

The pursuit was conducted by multiple agencies -- including the South Gate, Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Sheriff's Department -- as a red pickup truck made its way through their respective jurisdictions.

By 8:30 a.m., more than a dozen police cruisers were seen pursuing the vehicle on surface streets in Montebello.

Some 15 minutes later, the driver pulled into the parking lot of an office complex and came to a stop. As several officers pointed their weapons at the truck, the suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Details of the matter that prompted the chase were not immediately known.
