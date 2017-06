A slew of police vehicles were chasing a suspect who was possible armed with an AK-47 assault rifle Wednesday morning in a pursuit that originated in South Gate, authorities said.By 8:30 a.m., more than a dozen police cruisers were seen pursuing a red pickup truck on surface streets in Montebello.Details of the incident that prompted the chase were not immediately known.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.