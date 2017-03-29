A suspected DUI driver led authorities on a high-speed chase through freeways and surface streets in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.The pursuit started around 8 p.m. near Van Nuys, according to Los Angeles police. Two occupants were inside a white Dodge sedan that had Arizona license plates.At one point during the chase, the suspect caused a car to crash at Glenn Hill and Van Nuys Boulevard.The suspect traveled on the northbound 405 and eastbound 118 freeways for a little while before exiting Glen Oaks Boulevard.The suspect drove erratically, narrowly missing people on bikes, pedestrians and crashing into other vehicles.The suspect then drove at speeds as high as 80 mph through surface streets in North Hills, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Arleta and Van Nuys.Authorities ended up on the 118 Freeway as the suspect reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, weaving in and out of lanes and through other vehicles.The suspect got back on the 405 Freeway, eventually exiting in Panorama City.Both suspects then ran out of the vehicle, fleeing toward apartments along Van Nuys Boulevard.The driver remained at large, but it appeared the passenger was taken into custody.