Suspect remains at large in murder of girlfriend in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police and SWAT officers were at an apartment complex in Riverside where a murder suspect was believed to be holed up Wednesday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned. (KABC)

A suspect wanted in the murder of his girlfriend in San Bernardino remains at large on Wednesday, according to authorities.

San Bernardino police and SWAT officers surrounded an apartment complex in the 600 block of Central Avenue in Riverside searching for 39-year-old Christian Jacinto.

Officials said they believed Jacinto was hiding in the complex, but when they made entry he was not inside.

Jacinto's vehicle was impounded from the complex, according to police.

Authorities said Jacinto was wanted for murdering his girlfriend in San Bernardino earlier Wednesday morning. The victim was a mother of two, according to officials.
