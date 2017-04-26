Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools

#OCSD activity in @MissionViejoCA. La Paz, Linda Vista, MVHS and Esperanza on lockdown in an abundance of caution. Updates to follow. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) April 26, 2017

#OCSDPIO Deputies searching for a subject in Mission Viejo at the request of Sacramento SD. No direct threat made to any school. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) April 26, 2017

Four Mission Viejo schools were placed on lockdown on Wednesday due to a suspect search in the area, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.The schools on lockdown were: La Paz Intermediate School, Linda Vista Elementary School, Mission Viejo High School and Esperanza Special Education School, according to a tweet from the OCSD.A short time later, the lockdowns were lifted at Mission Viejo High School and Linda Vista Elementary School. Also, the situations at La Paz Intermediate School and Esperanza Special Education School were changed to soft lockdowns, which means classes were set to resume as normal, but students were not allowed to move about the campus, sheriff's officials said.The lockdowns were prompted by a suspect search at the request of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, and no direct threat was made to any school.Officials did not immediately provide details regarding the suspect they're looking for.