Suspect search underway after chase, crash in Hawthorne

A search was underway for a suspect involved in a chase that ended in a crash on the westbound 105 Freeway in Hawthorne on Wednesday.The pursuit ended in a crash near the Crenshaw Boulevard ramp around 6 a.m.As a result, a car took out a light pole on the right side of the freeway, and another car involved in the crash ended up on the carpool lane. Also, a sheriff's vehicle ended up in the bushes along the Crenshaw Boulevard off-ramp.Traffic was snarled on the westbound 105 Freeway for miles with cars slowly moving through two center lanes.Authorities were searching for at least one outstanding suspect who fled on foot following the incident. A perimeter was established in the area east of Crenshaw Boulevard and north of the 105 Freeway.The reason behind the initial chase was not immediately known.