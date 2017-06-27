Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl near a Riverside church.The attack happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 5900 block of Grand Avenue, Riverside police said.The girl was pulled into an enclosed dumpster area and was sexually assaulted by the suspect. The victim was eventually able to get away after the assault, Riverside police said.Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, with a goatee and short, dark, messy hair.He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with vertical gray stripes, and possibly had a tattoo on one of his arms.Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.