NEWS

Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl near a Riverside church. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl near a Riverside church.

The attack happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 5900 block of Grand Avenue, Riverside police said.

The girl was pulled into an enclosed dumpster area and was sexually assaulted by the suspect. The victim was eventually able to get away after the assault, Riverside police said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, with a goatee and short, dark, messy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with vertical gray stripes, and possibly had a tattoo on one of his arms.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newskidnappingsexual assaultsex crimesRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects; search underway
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
More News
Top Stories
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects; search underway
Bystanders catch Fontana man who robbed woman in wheelchair
Defendant argues self-defense in death of Fox executive
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Family devastated over innocent teen killed in Florence crossfire
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
Show More
'Cant Stop Won't Stop' documents label created by 'P-Diddy'
Heart device helps SoCal woman live to 100
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
LAPD officers have same badge, division as retired fathers
Retired officer helps catch Fullerton horse thieves
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects; search underway
Defendant argues self-defense in death of Fox executive
More Video